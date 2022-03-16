Isla Fisher joins Jamie Foxx in 'Strays'

Actor Isla Fisher will be seen sharing screen space with Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx in an animated comedy titled 'Strays'.

As per Deadline, Josh Greenbaum's directorial combines CGI and live-action elements to follow an abandoned dog (Ferrell) who teams up with other strays, including one portrayed by Foxx, to get revenge on his former owner (Forte).

However, details regarding Isla's character have not been disclosed yet.

American Vandal's Dan Perrault penned the script of 'Strays', which is scheduled to hit theatres on June 9, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

