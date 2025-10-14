Isn't This Provocative ? Gauahar Khan Blasts Amaal Mallik For Touching Abhishek Face During Bigg Boss 19 Task

Bigg Boss 19: Recent Pani Puri task went viral, where Bigg Boss 19 contestants had to feed Pani puri to person they wish to nominate for the week . Amaal Mallik fed pani puri to Abhishek Bajja. Amaal took puri and forcefully stuffed into Bajaj's mouth. Due to this major fight erupted between two. Many people criticised Amaal's this move and supported Abhishek. Gauahar Khan who is Up to date with the show slammed Amaal for his behaviour. She took X (Twitter) and questioned Amaal.

Gauahar said, "How dare someone touch another persons face ???? Almost squeezing lips ??? What the hell is this . Provocation in touch is physicality . Isn’t that simple ???? Pull amaal up or let everyone loose like animals to hit each other . If this is allowed , where would u draw the line ?? Kahaan likha hai ke kisi ke body ko allowed hai touch karna in any form . Ab kaun charge kiya forehead touch karne ???? Ab bhi provocative nahi tha ???".

How dare someone touch another persons face ???? Almost squeezing lips ??? What the hell is this . Provocation in touch is physicality . Isn’t that simple ???? Pull amaal up or let everyone loose like animals to hit each other . If this is allowed , where would u draw the line ??… — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 13, 2025

Watch Amaal and Abhishek Bajaj's Fight

Abhishek Bajaj owning Amaal Mallik and Gang for straight 100 seconds 😂🔥



instigate karne wale khud frustrate ho gaye 🤣👏🏻#BB19 • #BiggBoss19 • #AbhishekBajajpic.twitter.com/Kv9HYU2qFQ — S𝚎𝚗𝚗 🍻 (@sanskaaari_af) October 13, 2025

On Sunday, Zeeshan Qadari got eliminated from the house, which left contestant in deep shock. In Seventh week of season 19, Mridul Tiwari, Malti Chahar, Gaurav Khanna, and Neelam Giri are nominated for the elemination. This time, the nominations in "Bigg Boss 19" took place in a different way. A panipuri stall was set up in the house, in which all the contestants participated. The rule was that each contestant had to feed a panipuri to their co-contestant to nominate them.

Also Read: Zeishan Quadri Calls Amaal Mallik as ‘Dogla’ After Eviction, Calls Himself the Mastermind of Bigg Boss 19

Each contestant could serve a maximum of five panipuris, and the one who ate the most was automatically nominated. Now, in this fun task, some contestants tried to force people to eat pani puri. This led to a fight between Amal Malik and Abhishek Bajaj, and the two even got physical. The rest of the housemates intervened. The task continued, and Captain Nehal Chudasama was granted a special privilege. Bigg Boss asked her which contestant she wanted to save from being nominated, and she named Farhana Bhatt.