ISPL: Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya with Sachin Tendulkar groove to 'Naatu Naatu'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 : The fever of 'Naatu Naatu' song is not over, and the latest performances by actors Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya and Boman Irani along with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, on the inaugural day of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), Mumbai, is the proof.

The videos captured by Mumbai-based shutterbugs, show actors grooving to Oscar-winning song at the opening ceremony of ISPL in Mumbai.

Ram Charan made his fellow actors Akshay Kumar, veteran actor Boman Irani, and Suriya to shake their legs on 'Naatu Naatu'.

https://twitter.com/krish_tweetzz_/status/1765350237387022630

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan joined the actors on the ground.

Abhishek Bachchan also present at the match.

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India's pioneering tennis ball T10 cricket tournament, will be played inside a stadium at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Mumbai.

At the ISPL, Akshay is the owner of Srinagar Ke Veer, Ram Charan owns Falcon Risers Hyderabad and Suriya has the ownership of the Chennai team. Sachin Tendulkar owns the team called Team Master's XI.

To kick-start the cricketing extravaganza in style, a special 'Exhibition Match' feature Sachin Tendulkar's Master XI taking on Akshay Kumar's Khiladi XI. The excitement does not end there, as the tournament opener between Srinagar Ke Veer and Majhi Mumbai is scheduled to follow at 7:30 PM, guaranteeing an exciting launch to the ISPL tournament.

The ISPL will witness fierce competition among six formidable teams - Chennai Singams, Tiigers of Kolkata, Falcon Risers Hyderabad, Bangalore Strikers, and Srinagar Ke Veer - as they vie for the coveted ISPL Championship title. The tournament, spanning from March 6 to March 15, 2024, promises to revolutionize the traditional sport of cricket with its innovative T10 format, featuring 10 overs per inning and an exciting toss ritual called the 'Tip-Top Toss'.

An exciting aspect of ISPL is the provision for 9-Street Runs, where if a ball hit by the batsman crosses the fence and goes directly into the audience, it counts as nine runs added to the team and the batsman's personal score.

These rules aim to ensure fair play, and an exhilarating cricketing experience throughout the ISPL season.

