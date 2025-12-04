Israeli spy thriller 'Tehran' Season 3 to arrive on January 9, 2026; Season 4 renewed

Washington DC [US], December 4 : 'Tehran', the Apple TV's Israeli spy thriller series that has seen several delays following Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel in 2023, has set a Season 3 release date and nabbed a Season 4 renewal, reported Variety.

The series, returning for its third season on January 9, stars Niv Sultan as Tamar Rabinyan, who is described as "a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity. After going rogue at the end of Season 2 and reeling from the loss of her closest allies, in Season 3, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad's support if she is to survive," as quoted by Variety.

Newly joining the series for Season 3 is Hugh Laurie, who plays South African nuclear inspector Eric Peterson.

Other new cast members include Sasson Gabai, Phoenix Raei and Bahar Pars, while returning stars besides Sultan include Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi.

'Tehran' was created by Dana Eden, Moshe Zonder, and Maor Kohn, and is written by Tony Saint and Simon Allen, with Daniel Syrkin as director.

The series debuted in 2020, while Season 2 came out in 2022. Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn created the series. Daniel Syrkin serves as director and co-creator.

Executive producers include Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, Tony Saint, Daniel Syrkin, Zonder, Dari Shai Slutzky and Tal Fraifeld for Kan.

The new joinee 'Hugh Larie' is best known for starring as Dr. Gregory House in the Fox medical drama 'House' for eight seasons, with other prominent credits including BBC One and AMC's 'The Night Manager,' HBO's 'Veep' and the films 'Sense and Sensibility,' 'The Borrowers' and 'The Personal History of David Copperfield.'

