"Isse zyada shareef nahi ho sakta...": Rohit Shetty reveals Honey Singh's reaction to change in 'Lungi Dance' lyrics

New Delhi [India], January 20 : Revealing the behind-the-scenes ideation that went into the chartbuster 'Chennai Express' track 'Lungi Dance', filmmaker Rohit Shetty said the song was added to the film at the last minute.

The party track, which was superstar Shah Rukh Khan's musical tribute to the 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth, received massive responses from the audience.

Sung by the singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, the song which was released in 2013 and became an instant hit among youngsters because of its catchy tune and lyrics.

Sharing previously unheard details about how the song came to be a part of the film, Rohit, in an interview with ANI, said, "Lungi Dance was (added to the film) at the last moment; it was previously not there. Honey and Shah Rukh met and then SRK called me up to say, Ek gaana hai...tune, wo sunna hai kya? I think it's superb'. It was only then that I requested Honey to add this song to the film. However, as a filmmaker who is aware of the likes and dislikes of his viewers, I was worried about a particular line in the song that goes, 'Coconut mein vodka milake'. I wasn't comfortable with the use of the word 'Vodka' in the song."

"The line was eventually changed to 'Coconut mein Lassi milake', and Honey quipped, 'Isse zyada main shareef nahi ho sakta aapke liye'. However, I was happy how the song became a rage with the fans. I was worried about that line as a lot of children come to watch my films," Rohit said.

The track in the film featured Shah Rukh Khan alongside Deepika Padukone and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

During the heart-to-heart with ANI, Shetty also talked about SRK's fans saying, "Shah Rukh's target audience is family-oriented. If you see all his films, whatever his body of work is..it is loved by people who are close to their families."

The blockbuster revolves around a Tamil girl Meenamma, who falls in love with a North Indian guy Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan).

They board the Chennai Express from Mumbai with the ashes of his late grandfather, which was to be immersed in Rameshwaram. However, they end up in Goa instead.

Sathyaraj, who is famous for his role as Kattappa from 'Baahubali', also played a supporting role in the film.

After the stupendous success of 'Chennai Express', SRK and director Rohit Shetty collaborated again for 'Dilwale', which also starred Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor