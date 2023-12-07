"It all feels as fresh as yesterday": Sara Ali Khan celebrates 5 years of 'Kedarnath'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 : It's a special day for actor Sara Ali Khan as her debut film 'Kedarnath' has completed five years today since its release. She took a stroll down memory lane and shared precious memories.

In the video, Sara showed her Instafam the spot where she gave her first shot, the spot where the film set was put up. She also showed where Ameena's (Sushant Singh Rajput's mother in the film) house was put up.

The video also included the moments from one of her recent visits to Kedarnath.

Along with the video, she penned an emotional note and remembered her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

The note read, "5 years- and the taste of the piping hot and perfectly spiced Maggi, the smell of the wet soil, the pre-dawn call times, the taste of the cold rain that I would involuntarily drink between sporadic shivers, my thumping heartbeat when Gattu sir would say roll camera, my eager and curious questions to Sushant about what I can do to be better, his selfless and unconditional help & support, the awe at the various colours dancing in the sky and then reflecting magically against the snow capped mountains, the feeling of the first sun rays hitting my tired, cold face at packup- it all feels as fresh as yesterday."

She added, "5 years ago, the silver screen said 'Introducing Sara Ali Khan.' And there's not a single day that I wouldn't want to live every moment of this film all over again. Thank you @gattukapoor & @kanika.d for giving me Mukku.Jai Bholenath. [?]Kedarnath thank you for making me-me. April mein aati hoon 7.12.2018- [?][?]"

As soon as she posted the video, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Congratulations Sara for completing 5 years "

Another user commented, "Happy 5 years Sara [?] more and more success coming in your way [?] love you "

Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in her 2018 flick 'Kedarnath', directly by Abhishek Kapoor. The plot of the movie was based on the devastating floods which occured in Uttarakhand in 2013.

The film was an inter-faith love story between a wealthy Hindu girl (played by Sara) and a pithoo Muslim boy (played by Sushant). Sushant walked long distances with Sara on his back as a requirement for the film.

Meanwhile, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

A thriller-drama inspired by true events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter.

This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

