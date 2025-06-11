“It All Felt So Right”: Nagarjuna Reflects on Finding Meaning in Kuberaa

The Kuberaa song launch event in Mumbai kicked off with an unexpected twist not one, but two back-to-back screenings of the film’s teaser, followed by the launch of the new song Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum, setting the tone for a memorable evening. Among the highlights of the event was superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni’s heartfelt revelation about why Kuberaa holds a special place in his journey. Opening up on stage, Nagarjuna shared that the film came to him at a time when he was actively seeking something fresh and meaningful.

“This film is very, very special to me. It came to me at a point in time when I was wondering what to do next. Like you asked, what should I do next? I can't keep doing the same roles over and over again.” He went on to share that his long-standing desire to collaborate with director Sekhar Kammula finally came true with Kuberaa — and it didn’t take much convincing. “Sekhar Kammula, whom I’ve wanted to work with for the last 15 years, came to me and said, ‘Would you like to do this role?’ I didn’t even ask much about what he was going to offer me — I just said yes.”

Nagarjuna also praised Kammula’s unique storytelling and the emotional honesty in his work. “I’ve seen Sekhar’s earlier films. He’s a brilliant filmmaker — so real, and his sensibilities are so true. Like Dhanush said, his heart is so pure, and that comes across on screen, in his scripts.” Calling Kuberaa the right film at the right time, Nagarjuna concluded, “It all felt so right.”

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kuberaa is co-produced by Vipul Agarwal and Manish Vasisth. Mugafi presents the film in North India and also leads its distribution across the northern region. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, and Rashmika Mandanna. With music composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), the film is presented in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam — expanding its pan-India appeal. Kuberaa is set to release worldwide on 20th June 2025.