"It all has to do with rom-coms...": Reese Witherspoon shares her thoughts on modern dating

The actress, 49, shared her theory about the trials of modern dating during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

In the recent episode, Shepard said his "beautiful" friend claimed that men no longer approach her or her friends when they go out to restaurants or bars, according to People.

"The system is really f broken," he said. "Dudes need to be going up to girls and asking them for numbers."

Witherspoon agreed, saying, "Something's wrong."

"I have a theory about it," the Legally Blonde actress continued. "It all has to do with rom-coms and sitcoms. You know how there's been, like, the past 10 years, I would even say the past 15 years, this decline in the making of rom-coms? Or, like, legitimate big movie stars being in rom-coms?, according to People.

Witherspoon noted that the decline in romantic portrayals on screen have impacted young people's perception of dating.

"It's not just rom-com movies, but I also think of rom-com television shows. The television show that you watched when you were 11, 12 or 13, that made you imagine and visualize dating skills," she said.

Witherspoon brought up The Goldbergs, Everybody Hates Chris and Young Sheldon as examples. "I've been watching these shows with my 13 year-old-boy," she continued, referring to her son Tennessee James Toth. "Young Sheldon is a great show. It's not just young Sheldon. There's two other teenage characters who are dating. Shows like that where they're learning about relationship and romantic dynamics."

Monica Padman, who co-hosts the podcast with Shepard, mentioned that doesn't "do anything" to help when it comes to her own dating life.

"Well, I'm gonna give you a job," Witherspoon told Padman. "In the next three months, I want you to ask out three different people... And I'm gonna give you my phone number and you're gonna text me each time you do it," according to People.

