"It breaks my heart": Martin Scorsese remembers longtime friend Rob Reiner

Washington DC [US], December 26 : Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has expressed deep grief over the death of his longtime friend and collaborator Rob Reiner, describing the loss as "heartbreaking," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a guest essay published in The New York Times on Christmas Day, Scorsese reflected on their decades-long friendship and shared memories of working together, including on The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), in which Reiner played the father of Leonardo DiCaprio's character.

"Rob Reiner was my friend, and so was Michele. From now on, I'll have to use the past tense, and that fills me with such profound sadness," Scorsese wrote, adding, "But there's no other choice." Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele, 70, were found dead at their Brentwood home in Los Angeles on December 14. According to reports, both had suffered fatal injuries, and their son, Nick Reiner, 32, has been arrested and charged in connection with their deaths, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Recalling their early days, Scorsese said he first met Reiner in the early 1970s after moving to Los Angeles. He praised Reiner's sharp wit, warmth, and natural humour, describing him as someone who never dominated a room but brought joy effortlessly. Scorsese also reflected on Reiner's celebrated family background and his roots in New York comedy.

Speaking about The Wolf of Wall Street, Scorsese said he immediately thought of Reiner for the role of Jordan Belfort's father. He praised his performance, noting how subtly and powerfully Reiner conveyed the emotional depth of a father torn between pride and concern.

Calling the tragedy "an obscenity," Scorsese said time would be the only way to come to terms with the loss. Several other celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Larry David, Martin Short, Demi Moore and Kathy Bates, have also paid tribute to Reiner, remembering him as a gifted artist and a cherished friend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

