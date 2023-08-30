"It came in between ‘Jawan’ and ‘Gadar 2’ but still made its own space”: Ayushmann Khurrana on 'Dream Girl 2' success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is elated with the success of his film ‘Dream Girl 2’. The film collected Rs 10.05 crore on opening day.

Expressing his excitement, the actor told ANI, " In the last 3 months, mid-budget and small-budget films are also running successfully. Earlier people used to feel that only big-budget movies would run. So, the timing of the movie is correct and it came in between ‘Jawan’ and ‘Gadar 2’ but still made its own space and this will be the biggest victory of ‘Dream Girl 2’. "

He further spoke about playing Pooja on-screen, “If the story is good and impactful, then not only girl but you will be ready to become a dinosaur. Actors want to undertake tough and challenging work. Previously, actors like Kamal Haasan sir, Govinda sir, and Aamir Khan sir have also played female characters, but for this role, I have competition with Madhuri, Sridevi, and Hema Malini. Because I thought I wouldn’t be able to do justice if will kept male actors in mind.”

Ayushmann praised everyone and said that it is a wonderful team and Annu Kapoor always proved “lucky” for him as he had done successful projects with him.

In the film, Ayushmann is seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja.

‘Dream Girl 2' is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The first instalment was a big hit at the box office. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz. Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film and Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it.

