"It changed all of our lives": Ke Huy Quan on 'The Goonies'

Washington [US], November 3 : Actor Ke Huy Quan is not aware of anything about an official sequel to 'The Goonies'. However, he is always excited about it, reported People.

He said, "It never fails," adding "Every few years, there's always a Goonies sequel rumour."

'The Goonies' is a 1985 adventure comedy film directed and co-produced by Richard Donner from a screenplay by Chris Columbus based on a story by Steven Spielberg and starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Ke Huy Quan with supporting roles done by John Matuszak, Anne Ramsey, Robert Davi, Joe Pantoliano, and Mary Ellen Trainor

While sharing the experience of working in the film, he said that it has "been loved by not one generation, but generations."

Fans approach him constantly to "tell me how much they love our movie," shared Quan. "The movie will live on. Because the fans who grew up watching this movie, a lot of them are married and they have kids and they introduce the movie to their kids."

He continued, "I've been approached over the years so many times, and when they talk about this movie, they get so emotional because it's a movie that bonds the parents' relationship and their kids together. When they get to share that beautiful experience of watching it for the first time, there's that connection between the parents and their kids. And I just love it."

He added,"I cannot believe it's almost been 40 years. It changed all of our lives."

Following his Oscar win for Supporting Actor in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Quan signed on to lead Love Hurts, an action comedy for Universal Pictures and 87North that will be released in theatres globally on February 7, 2025, ahead of Valentine's Day.

Quan took home the Oscar in 2023 for his critically acclaimed role as a doting husband in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." He became just the second performer of Asian descent to win Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards. He is the first Vietnam-born actor to win an Academy Award.

He rose to fame before his teenage years, playing Harrison Ford's sidekick in 1984's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" and appearing in 1985's "The Goonies." But Quan quit acting shortly after because he found there weren't many substantial film roles for Asian people. He returned to acting with the family adventure Finding `Ohana (2021), followed by the critically acclaimed Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022).

Quan will star in an action-thriller 'Fairytale in New York', reported People.

