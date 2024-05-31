It Combines Comedy, Action, Drama, Thrill, and Romance, All Written Superbly,” Says Abhishek Bajaj On Namacool

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently released the bromance dramedy Namacool, featuring Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Koul, Abhishek Bajaj, and Anushka Kaushik in pivotal roles. Namacool follows two best friends, Mayank and Piyush, on their quest for self-discovery. As they embark on their college journey together, their lives spiral into a world of uncertainty, humor, and drama when fate leads them to encounter new friends, enemies, and love interests. Replete with enthralling twists and turns, the plot keeps viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Abhishek Bajaj, who portrays the character of ‘Chakku Bhaiyya’, shared his thoughts on why audiences would enjoy watching Namacool, saying, “The series is a crime comedy, and it is very tough to crack this genre. But I feel we have done a good job. It combines comedy, action, drama, thrill, and romance, all written superbly. It is from the writers of The Night Manager, Badhai Ho, Sam Bahadur, and is also produced on a huge scale. The show is a complete entertainment package. From the very first episode, you are in for an emotional rollercoaster, from romance to bromance to action, and everything in between, bringing back those nostalgic college days.”

Anushka Kaushik adds, “This series is a must-watch since it is a coming-of-age story that will transport you back to your college years. The series is packed with fun and plenty of simmering connections. Viewers will experience various forms of love and will surely resonate with each character’s emotional journey.”