"It could have been stereotypical": Ranvir Shorey on exploring layered role in 'Bindiya Ke Bahubali'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : From his early days in cult hits like 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' and 'Bheja Fry' to intense performances in 'Traffic Signal' and 'Titli', Ranvir Shorey has carved a reputation as one of the most versatile actors.

In a conversation with ANI, Shorey opened up about his role in the latest series, 'Bindiya Ke Bahubali', directed by Raj Amit Kumar.

Describing the show as a crime family drama set in the Hindi heartland, Shorey said, "It's about a dysfunctional family of bahubalis. There's crime and politics in the backdrop, and my character, Chhote Dawaan, is the eldest son of the main baahubali. He has ambitions of his own, but there's always a conflict with his father, which drives much of the story."

Shorey praised the ensemble cast, highlighting veteran actors Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, Sushant Singh, and Govind Namdev, as well as younger talents like Aakash Dahiya and Kranti. He noted that Shukla and Biswas are sharing the screen for the first time since 'Bandit Queen'. "The women's cast is also brilliant, including Tannishtha Chatterjee , Kallirroi and Seema Biswas," he added.

Explaining the title, Shorey said, "Bindiya is a fictional town in Bihar created for the series. The name was decided at release, and it reflects a balance of masculine and feminine themes, which aligns with the show's overall narrative."

Shorey elaborated on his approach to the character. "A role like Chhote Dawaan could have been stereotypical, but Raj Amit Kumar explored the sensitive side of a bahubali. It's a layered character. Season one sets the stage, and season two will allow it to grow further," he said.

The actor also shared his philosophy on choosing roles, stressing the importance of avoiding typecasting. "I've always tried to play different characters. Seeing careers end due to repetitive roles has made me conscious of this from early on," Shorey said.

Reflecting on past performances, he recalled his work in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'playing the iconic Delhi boyand his preparation for the drug addict character in 'Traffic Signal', drawing inspiration from real-life observations and past experiences.

Shorey concluded by discussing the show's reception and upcoming plans. "Season one is already streaming on MX Player, and the feedback has been very positive. Season two is coming during Diwali. I hope audiences enjoy it as much as we've enjoyed making it," he said.

The series is streaming on Amazon MX Player.

