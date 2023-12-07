"It does have references from epic Ramayana" says Vardhan Puri about 'Dashmi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 : Actor Vardhan Puri has said his upcoming film 'Dashmi' is about a powerful subject and that the audience will connect to it.

He said, "The title is very powerful, and it does have strong references from the epic Ramayana. The film speaks a language of its own and is very Indian at heart, but despite that says something that will be relevant internationally. The film has got a lot to do with our culture and history and it's been an overwhelming journey to be a part of such a story which is so deeply rooted in our sanatan dharma."

Expressing his excitement about 'Dashmi,' Vardhan shared, "It's a very happy feeling since the movie is so close to me. I feel positive about this film and truly believe that the audiences will connect with it."

Directed by filmmaker Shantanu Anant Tambe and produced by Sarika Vinod Tambe, Bharani Rang and Sanjana Vinod Tambe, 'Dashmi' stars Vardhan Puri, Aadil Khan, Monica Chaudhary, Gaurav Sareen, and Ankit Khera among others.

Earlier, Vardhan's film 'Gulab' had its world premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

Ecstatic about the achievement, Vardhan shared, "My feature film titled 'Gulab' had its world premiere at the very prestigious Chicago South Asian Film Festival. I could not attend the premiere as I am currently shooting in Mumbai for another film. However, I have heard from the team and my friends from the American media that the film is being received very well by the audiences and even received a standing ovation at the screening."

The actor went on to express his excitement, saying, "I honestly cannot wait for the film to travel internationally across other prestigious film festivals and then be available on a streaming platform for global audience viewing as soon as possible."

'Gulab' features Vardhan Puri along with 'A Suitable Boy' fame Tanya Maniktala. The film is directed by Bengali film director Sanjoy Nag and produced by Endemol Shine India and Ten Years Younger Productions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor