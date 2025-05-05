"It does raise concerns": Producer Anand Pandit on Trump's 100% tariff on movies produced outside the US

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Producer Anand Pandit has expressed his concerns regarding US President Donald Trump's recent announcement of imposing a 100 per cent tariff on films produced outside the United States.

While commenting on the proposed tariffs, Pandit said, "It is too premature to comment on US President Trump's proposed tariffs on foreign films. However, given that this statement comes at a time when the Indian film industry is seeing a reduction in theatre footfalls because of changing audience preferences, it does raise concerns."

The ace producer added that it is too early to assume anything at this time and shared, "The US audience is a sizable part of our box office collections. We will have to wait to read the finer details. It would be premature to assume anything more at this point."

Anand Pandit, best known for films like Chehre, The Big Bull, Thank God, and Total Dhamaal, added, "The US has been a favourite destination for filmmakers to shoot. It would be encouraging if instead they would offer incentives and subsidies that attract more filmmakers to their shores, just like other countries do."

Director-producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah also shared his perspective on the same and its impact on the Indian film industry. In a conversation with ANI, he said, "There are 2-3 aspects to this. First, there is not much detail about how this 100 per cent tariff will happen. Kyunki hamari jo filmein hoti hai vo bharat ki hi company vahan directly distribute karti hai aur bahut saari kuch filmein hoti hai jo vahan ke distributors hum appoint karte hai aur vo distribute karte hai. (Because our movies are directly distributed by Indian companies. There are a lot of movies that we appoint distributors and they distribute them.) To Bharat ki companies jo vahan film distribute karti hai unpe tariff lagega ( So tariff will be on Indian companies that distribute films there). How will it happen? What will happen? I think there are a lot of nitty-gritties that we will have to see now."

"However, he asserted that there won't be a "big loss" for the Indian film industry. "In India's business pattern, America contributes 5-7 per cent of the overall box office of the film. And even if 5-7 per cent of the box office is reduced due to these tariffs, then it will not be a big loss for our film industry. But if they impose tariffs and if the Indian government imposes tariffs on their films, then our films will have to face stiff competition from their big films. That will also be reduced. So, it will be beneficial for our local box office. So, there are many aspects to this. I feel that the trade deal is the most important thing. And when all the points of the trade deal are cleared and the trade deal is done, then I believe that we will solve this issue there as well."

On how it will have an impact on Indian films, he said, "Jaisa Maine pehle kaha jo Indian films hai unka American particularly theatrical business vo pure business ka 5-7 per cent hai. And if it is a very successful film, then it is 7-8 per cent. It is not more than that. And after the tariff is imposed, the entire business will not be finished. A small part of it will be affected. So, it is possible that instead of 5-7 per cent, we will come to 3-4 per cent for a limited period of time. So, I don't think it will be such a big loss."

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Monday, took to his X account to share his thoughts, saying that the move might backfire and push Hollywood to shift its operations outside the US.

"Over 75% of the box office of Hollywood films come from outside the US. And a significant part of the budget of those films are spent outside the US. President Trump's imposition of a 100% tariff on all films imported into the US may encourage Hollywood to move outside the US! Quite the opposite of what he intended," he wrote on X.

https://x.com/shekharkapur/status/1919253662058340531

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has announced that he has directed the Department of Commerce and the US Trade Representative to immediately start the process of imposing a 100 per cent tariff on all movies coming into the US that are produced in other nations.

He said that the movie industry in the US is "dying" a very fast death and added that other nations were offering incentives to draw the American filmmakers and studios away from the US and termed it a "national threat."

In a post shared on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated, "The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood and many other areas within the U.S.A. are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda! Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN."

