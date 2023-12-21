"It doesn't bother them": Rohit Shetty on how Devgn, Salman handle box office success, failure

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 : Actor Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty recently appeared on 'Koffee with Karan Season 8'.

During a conversation with the host, Karan Johar, filmmaker Rohit Shetty got candid about how Ajay and superstar Salman Khan handle their box office success and failures.

Explaining how they are unaffected by hits and flops, Shetty said, "I talk about him to my friends and my team members about Ajay and Salman. If the film is a blockbuster, they are sitting outside in their van and chilling and if it's not well, they are sitting outside their van and chilling on shoot. It doesn't bother them at all."

Shetty also talked about 'Cirkus' box office failure and said, "When Cirkus didn't do well, Anupam Kher came to my office. He's a friend and we've worked on one film and one very good thing he said. 'After a point in your life when you've worked so much, it's the event that fails, it's not you.' And yes, we went wrong and it was a film made during the pandemic and was made before Sooryavanshi was released. Somewhere I, as a director, went wrong with that film, and good it was a small film that I went wrong with and not a big one."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shetty's next directorial is a web series 'Indian Police Force' which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

The series will be streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in January.

Apart from that, he is also directing an action thriller film 'Singham Again' which stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff.

