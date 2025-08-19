'It Ends With Us' actress Isabela Ferrer claims Justin Baldoni "harassing" her, find out why

Washington DC [US], August 19 : Isabela Ferrer got a big break when she was cast as Young Lily in 'It Ends With Us', playing the younger version of Blake Lively's character, reported Variety.

However, later in the year, after her film debut, Ferrer found herself in a legal battle between Lively and the film's director, Justin Baldoni, both of whom had subpoenaed her.

On Sunday, Ferrer's lawyer alleged that Baldoni is "harassing" her and trying to use his financial leverage over her to control how she responds to Lively's subpoena, when what she really wants is not to be dragged further into the dispute, according to Variety.

Lively is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment, alleging that when she complained, he initiated a hidden campaign to ruin her reputation.

Her lawsuit includes an allegation that Baldoni added a scene to the film in which Young Lily loses her virginity. After the scene was filmed, she alleges that Baldoni approached the young actors and said, "I know I'm not supposed to say this, but that was hot, " reported Variety.

Baldoni's lawyers responded by releasing text conversations from Ferrer in which she described him as a "great director" and "wonderful to work with." His lawyers have maintained that when the rivalry with Lively escalated throughout the film's following promotion, Ferrer felt forced to avoid him.

Lively's lawyers subpoenaed Ferrer in February, seeking any communications between her and the other parties in the case. That required Ferrer to hire a lawyer and to seek a guarantee that Baldoni's team, as her employer, would cover her legal bills, according to Variety.

This resulted in a protracted dispute. Sanford Michelman, Ferrer's lawyer, said that Baldoni was attempting to condition the financial guarantee on maintaining control over Ferrer's response to the subpoena, or at least influence over her legal representation.

According to Michelman, the producers' lawyer cited a fake case, which he believed to be an AI hallucination, in support of the argument that the producers had such leverage. Michelman also alleged that Baldoni's team had contorted the facts surrounding Ferrer's involvement in the dispute, as reported by Variety.

While an agreement was being worked out, Baldoni's team asked if Michelman would accept service of a subpoena on her behalf. He refused. Baldoni's lawyers want Ferrer to produce documents and messages.

As part of the new filing, Ferrer asks the court to "deny the Motion in its entirety and impose appropriate sanctions against Baldoni," reported Variety.

