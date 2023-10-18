"It feels amazing to be trending alongside Kareena, Tabu": Tahir Raj Bhasin

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is basking in the success of 'Sultan of Delhi,' which was released on Disney+Hotstar on October 13.

Tahir expressed his appreciation for the audience's love for the Sultan of Delhi. He said, "I'm so glad that the audiences have given the 'Sultan of Delhi' so much love! Today streaming platforms have revolutionized the way people consume content. It is great to see entertaining stories travel across the globe overcoming the barrier of languages and borders."

He added," It is unreal how life comes full circle. I've always been a big fan of Kareena Kapoor and Tabu as actors and it is surreal to see their films trend on Netflix as my show Sultan of Delhi trends #1 on Disney+Hotstar. As an actor, who has looked up to both these stalwart performers, it feels amazing to be trending alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu!"

Based on the book, 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension' by Arnab Ray, the series is Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Directed by ace director Milan Luthria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Apart from Tahir Raj Bhasin, the series stars Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak and Nishant Dahiya in pivotal roles, alongside Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada in key characters.

Recreating the magic of the vintage era of the 60's, Sultan Of Delhi follows the story of Arjun Bhatia (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who works with Delhi's biggest illegal arms dealer, Jagan Seth (Vinay Pathak). In a high-stakes battle for power, Arjun is tested time and again by those around him.

Fuelled by ambition, and his calling to become the Sultan Of Delhi, Arjun must navigate a treacherous landscape to emerge victorious, where there is no stopping him and vengeance is unleashed.

'Sultan of Delhi' is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor