"It feels amazing when people appreciate my fashion choices." said Vaani Kapoor 

Bollywood Actor Vaani Kapoor has time and again proved herself to be quite the fashion Icon leaving everyone swooning on multiple occasions. Vaani Kapoor says "Fashion is a big part of who I am it's how I express my creativity, individuality, and style. It feels amazing when people appreciate my fashion choices.

I think my fashion sense is a mix of elegance and trying new things. I really enjoy dressing up in my own unique way that makes a statement and helps me feel confident.I believe I can pull off various styles - from edgy to classic, daring to simple, and I even love a bit of bling! Whether I'm in Western or Indian clothing, I put my heart into it. Dressing up and going out makes me happy, and I like to experiment with different looks, colors, and shapes."