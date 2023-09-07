"It feels amazing when people appreciate my fashion choices." said Vaani Kapoor
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 7, 2023 08:41 AM 2023-09-07T08:41:17+5:30 2023-09-07T09:01:43+5:30
Bollywood Actor Vaani Kapoor has time and again proved herself to be quite the fashion Icon leaving everyone swooning on multiple occasions. Vaani Kapoor says "Fashion is a big part of who I am it's how I express my creativity, individuality, and style. It feels amazing when people appreciate my fashion choices.
I think my fashion sense is a mix of elegance and trying new things. I really enjoy dressing up in my own unique way that makes a statement and helps me feel confident.I believe I can pull off various styles - from edgy to classic, daring to simple, and I even love a bit of bling! Whether I'm in Western or Indian clothing, I put my heart into it. Dressing up and going out makes me happy, and I like to experiment with different looks, colors, and shapes."