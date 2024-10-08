"It feels great": Music composer Pritam on bagging National Award for 'Brahmastra'

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Music composer Pritam conferred with the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for the film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' on Tuesday.

He received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

On receiving this huge honour, Pritam toldhow awards like such motivate him.

"I am very excited, it feels really good to be here for the National Awards. It feels great when we get love. It gives us pleasure when people like our work," he said.

The film got awards in the following categories, Best Male Playback Singer won by Arijit Singh for the track 'Kesariya' and Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming and Comic).

Directed by Ayan Mukerji with its VFX Supervisors Jaykar Arudra, Viral Thakkar, and Neelesh Gore, 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' won the award for Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming & Comic).

'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings.

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were declared in August 2024.

Due to Covid pandemic-related delays, the National Awards are a year behind schedule. In 2023, actors Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon bagged the National Film Awards for their outstanding performances in their respective projects 'Pushpa', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Mimi.

