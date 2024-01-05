"It feels great": Singer Hansraj Raghuvanshi on praise from PM Modi

Zirakpur (Punjab) [India], January 5 : PM Narendra Modi has praised singer Hansraj Raghuwanshi for his Bhajan, 'Jai Shri Ram,' based on Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

PM Modi took to X on Thursday and wrote, "The whole country is happy with the welcome of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. Devotees immersed in the devotion of Ram Lala are expressing their feelings in various ways on this auspicious day. Listen to this bhajan of Hansraj Raghuvanshi ji dedicated to Lord Shri Ram. #ShriRamBhajan"

Expressing his gratitude to PM Modi for his compliments, Hansraj told ANI, "I have been singing since 2013. I have mostly made songs on Bholenaath. It feels great that our country's PM has shared my bhajan (Jai Shree Ram). I would like to thank him from the bottom of my heart. I would also like to thank my supporters. Many of my Bhajans have reached millions of views. Everyone should be devotional, as we get positivity from that."

"The starting line of the song, that is, 'Ayodhya aaye mere Ram, Bolo Jai Shree Ram,' is inspired by a Rajasthani tone. The rest of the song is composed by me and written by Ravi Chopra."

Earlier, addressing countrymen during the 108th episode of his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said there was much excitement and enthusiasm across the country ahead of the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya.

"People are finding different channels or outlets to give voice to their feelings around the opening of the Ram Temple. You must have seen that over the past few days, several 'bhajans' (devotional songs) have been composed on the theme of Shri Ram and Ayodhya. Many people are composing verses around the grand consecration event, while experienced and well-regarded artists, emerging poets and lyricists are coming up with soul-stirring 'bhajans'. I have also shared some of these (devotional) songs on my social media handles. It seems that the world of art is adding to the general festive ambience around this historic moment in its own unique style," PM Modi said.

He also acknowledged the poems, prose and other creative elements that are coming to the fore ahead of the Ram Temple opening on January 22.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

