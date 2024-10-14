"It feels like a homecoming...": Rannvijay Singha on returning to Roadies for season 20

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 : The much-awaited 20th season of 'MTV Roadies', titled 'Roadies Double Cross', kicked off with a launch event in Delhi on October 13. Auditions for the new season began on the same day.

Fans have more reason to celebrate, as Rannvijay Singha is back as the host of the show.

The actor and host, who had taken a break from the show, shared how happy he feels about returning, calling it a "good milestone season" to come back to.

"It was a much-needed break for both MTV and me. Both of us got what was missing. And for it to be the 20th season, I think it's a good milestone season to be back on. Neha is back, Prince is there, I feel like this is the season that people will watch and say, 'Oh man, it's been 20 years, and these guys are back.' So I think it was the right season to come back," Rannvijay told ANI.

He also talked about how special it felt to reunite with old friends on the show, describing the experience as a "homecoming."

"It really feels great. It feels like a homecoming because a lot of people who stay away from home really miss their home, and their family misses them too. I think when you are away, your heart grows fonder. To be back with Neha and Prince is special. I have seen Rhea grow up in front of my eyes because she did her first show on MTV when she was 17 years old. And there's a new guy, Elvish Yadav... So there are many interesting things to see," he said.

Neha Dhupia, who is back on the show after two years, also shared how happy she is to be back with Rannvijay, whom she believes is "one of the best."

"I don't think I wanted to be on the journey without him. As they say, even the universe has heard my cry out for the fact that I want to be on the journey with a leader like Rannvijay because he is one of the best we have," she shared.

Besides Rannvijay, Neha, and Prince, the new season also features Rhea Chakraborty and YouTuber Elvish Yadav as gang leaders.

The 'Roadies Double Cross' auditions will continue in Chandigarh on October 15, Hyderabad on October 18, and Pune on October 20.

The previous season, 'Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand', was hosted by Sonu Sood and featured Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati as gang leaders.

