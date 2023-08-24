"It feels like a new launch": Kareena Kapoor on her first OTT film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 : Get ready to witness actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in a completely different avatar in a new film directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

The film marks her OTT debut as it will be out on Netflix. It is touted to be a murder mystery and is a screen adaptation of one of Japanese writer Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, 'The Devotion of Suspect X'.

Excited about it, Kareena said she had the jitters of a newcomer.

"I am excited to be coming on Netflix with a very

special project. After 23 years, this feels like a new launch and I have the jitters of a new-comer!" she said in a statement.

"Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling. Netflix has always showcased films from different parts of the world in the most authentic manner, backing artists who love what they do and giving them a platform to reach 190 countries! I am looking forward to seeing the viewers react to a role that I believe is one of my best!" she added.

On Thursday, she shared an interesting promo video on Instagram.

The video begins with Kareena listening to project pitches in her living room. The first filmmaker offers her Kabhi Khushie Kabhi Gun in which Kareena's Poo becomes a policewoman and hides her gun in her heels. “Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni guilty lago (You have no right to look so guilty). How dare you?” says Kareena in her Poo tone but is not happy with the idea.

She was also offered Poo-Key blinders and Jab We Pet. However, those pitches failed to impress Kareena.

Finally, she gets an offer for a film which has thrill, romance and is set in a mysterious location.

Take a look at the clip

Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma are also a part of the yet-to-be-titled film.

