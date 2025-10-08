“It Feels Like an Extension of Myself” – Tamannaah Bhatia on Her Newfound Passion for Fine Jewellery-Making

Tamannaah Bhatia, celebrated for her unmissable presence on-screen, has recently talked about her newfound passion for fine jewellery-making. While this might seem like a hobby at first glance, her shift towards the creative space is much more thoughtful and personal. “Right now, my passion is making fine jewellery. I make my own jewellery and really enjoy it because, like my movies, it feels like an extension of myself,” she says.

The actress is diving into the craftsmanship of creating something intricate by hand, and her fans are eager to know whether she is keen on launching her own brand soon. During a recently held press conference, Tamannaah Bhatia wore a golden wavy bracelet with minimal silver work - both sitting right with her outfit’s appeal. On the work front, the actress was last seen in a special song in Aryan Khan directorial The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Tamannaah’s latest number song came after she became an internet sensation with Stree 2’s song, Aaj Ki Raat. The song titled Ghafoor begins with the OG bad men of Bollywood Gulshan Grover, Shakti Kapoor and Ranjeet revealing that they are on Ghafoor’s island, which has alcohol, money and everything that a villain needs. Starring Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba and Raghav Juyal in the lead with cameos by Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Emraan Hashmi, Salman Khan amongst others, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is now streaming on Netflix.