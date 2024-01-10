"It feels scary": Saurabh Sachdeva on being called as 'national crush' post 'post 'Animal' success

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : Actor Saurabh Sachdeva is currently basking in the success of his recent release 'Animal,' where he played the role of actor Bobby Deol's brother, Abid Haque.

After his breakthrough performance in the movie, fans are calling him 'The National Crush.'

Reacting to the same, Saurabh shared, "It feels scary! It feels great and scary both because of too many expectations now. However, I don't have to take that in my mind and keep playing characters honestly. I'm loving and enjoying this phase. I never expected people would make me a national crush. I'm happy that people are giving me so much love. I never anticipated this and I don't think any actor can ever anticipate that. Maybe, Sandeep did anticipate about the film but I don't think any actors did."

He also discussed how things have changed since delivering back-to-back powerful performances and said, "Things have changed like a lot of people are coming and taking pictures with me. New good works are coming up and now I have the power or say liberty to select my work. Also, more people know me now as an acting coach which they weren't aware of before. I'm taking it very happily and I feel more responsible."

Meanwhile, Saurabh has given five outstanding performances in 2023.

He played a transgender goon 'Inder' in 'Haddi,' the mafia boss Suleiman 'Haji' Maqbool in 'Bambai Meri Jaan,' Kareena Kapoor's greedy onscreen husband, 'Ajit Mhatre' in 'Jaane Jaan,' and Bobby Deol's onscreen brother Abid Haque in Animal.

