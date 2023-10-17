"It feels very good": Pallavi Joshi on receiving National Award for Best Supporting Actress for 'The Kashmir Files'

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Actor Pallavi Joshi on Tuesday bagged the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in the film 'The Kashmir Files' at the 69th National Film Awards.

Talking to ANI, Pallavi said, "Whenever one receives a national award, it feels really good... My expectations are very high now regarding audience view, after the level of recognition that 'The Kashmir Files' subject has got."

She also talked about her role in 'The Kashmir Files' and said, "As an actor, I really enjoyed my role but at the same time as a human, it was very painful. But the character got a lot of recognition."

"The President awarded me for the role, so I think nothing could be bigger than this to reply to those who said that films like 'The Kashmir Files' should not be made," she concluded.

Pallavi Joshi received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony that took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Union minister Anurag Thakur was also present at the ceremony.

The awards were officially announced earlier in August 2023.

Apart from this 'The Kashmir Files' also won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Director Vivek Agnihotri received the award on behalf of the team 'The Kashmir Files'.

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film starred Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar in the lead roles.'The Kashmir Files,' on the life of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 Kashmir insurgency, is based on first-generation video interviews of victims of the Kashmiri massacre, making an account of their pain, suffering, struggle and trauma.

The movie, which was originally released on March 11, 2022, made it to the Oscars 2023 reminder list when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released the list of 301 feature films eligible for this year's Oscars.

