"It feels very good...": Payal Rohatgi praises Fit India Sunday on Cycle initiative

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 11 : The 56th edition of Fit India Sunday on Cycle was held at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in Bhopal, drawing enthusiastic participation from athletes, celebrities, fitness influencers, and people from various walks of life.

Actor Payal Rohatgi, who participated in the event, emphasised the importance of fitness and responsible lifestyle choices.

She told ANI, "It feels very good. It is very important that the population of India move in the right direction. I am really happy that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are fighting obesity and pollution."

Participants praised the initiative for promoting fitness and environmental awareness. One participant said, "We all aim for 'Fit India ka Doze, Cycle roz'. A throng of people comes here. This Sunday, on the cycle that our prime minister, Modi and our state sports minister, Vishwas Sarang, started, we felt very good about it, and it filled us with zeal."

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang, actress Payal Rohatgi, former Badminton player Pullela Gopichand and former Tennis player Leander Paes, among others, were the notable participants in the 56th edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle.

Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted the growth of the Sundays on Cycle initiative from 240 to over 15,000 locations and emphasised that cycling teaches balance, an important quality for leadership. "When we launched the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative a year ago, it was held at 240 locations. Today, we are spreading the message of 'Fit India' from over 15,000 locations. I'm happy to see the youth of India actively participating, as they are the future of our country. Cycling teaches us balance, which is essential in leadership, and hence, cycling helps us learn leadership."

Vishwas Kailash Sarang emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fitness message, highlighting cycling as an exciting form of exercise and pledging to make it a regular part of people's lives.

MP's Sports and Youth Welfare Minister said, "PM Modi has given a message of fitness. Cycling is an exercise that makes fitness adventurous. We will make sure that cycling becomes an important part of our lives."

Launched by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, in December 2024, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has become a jan andolan, promoting fitness, a clean environment, and sustainability, with more than 22 lakh participants across 2 lakh locations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor