"It felt like a wild dream..." says Mohanlal on his Dadasaheb Phalke Award honour

Kochi, Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], September 21 : Actor Mohanlal, who will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards thanked his fans, colleagues, and the Malayalam film industry for standing by him throughout his journey.

Addressing mediapersons on Sunday the actor, often called one of the finest stars of Indian cinema, shared that he felt this award was not just his own but belonged to Malayalam cinema as a whole. He also recalled the moment when he was informed about receiving the honor, which he described as feeling like "a wild dream."

"I am happy that Malayalam cinema has received an award in Indian cinema. I am working in the field of Ishwar (God), and that is why I say that the award was given by Ishwar (God). There is also the honesty we show in our work. I share this award with everyone, and I remember those who have passed away," said Mohanlal.

"When I got the call from the Prime Minister's office, I couldn't believe it at first. I thought it was just a wild dream. So I asked them to tell me again."

"There are no limits to cinema. If I feel like directing, I will direct. Cinema is pan-India, and I will do more. If you ask me what my dream is beyond cinema, I cannot say right now. I am a person who dreams very little. May there be good films. May there be good writers and good directors."

"Look at those who are with you when you climb up. They will be with you when you come down," he added.

Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for the actor since the announcement of the award.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) praising Mohanlal's outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.

"Congratulations to Shri @Mohanlal Ji on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest honor in cinema. This well-deserved recognition celebrates his outstanding contributions as an actor, director, and producer that have profoundly enriched Indian cinema, inspiring generations," he wrote on X.

In a career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal has worked in numerous films across various genres. Known primarily for his work in Malayalam films, Mohanlal has also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films. He has received numerous accolades, including National Awards and the prestigious Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. As another feather in his cap, Mohanlal will be presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, set to be held on September 23, 2025.

