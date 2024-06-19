"It felt like old man,": Eddie Murphy on shooting for 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

Washington [US], June 19 : Actor Eddie Murphy is returning to his iconic 'Beverly Hills Cop' role four decades after the original 1984 movie wasn't as easy physically, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He talked about reprising his character, Detroit detective Axel Foley in the upcoming 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F', during an appearance on the Today show.

"It felt like old man," said Murphy. "I did Beverly Hills Cop when I was 21, and I'm 63 now."

He continued, "Now, I would rather not do any stunts. We were shooting something and the director said, 'I want you to come out of this place and run down those steps.' After we shot and he's like, 'Can you come down with more urgency? Faster?' And I was like, 'No!'"

In the fourth instalment, which premieres on July 3 on Netflix, Murphy returns to Beverly Hills following a threat to his daughter's life. To uncover a conspiracy, he teams up with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, his new partner, and old pals John Taggart (John Ashton) and Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold).

"I was like, 'I'm not doing anything action. Don't call me unless you offer me the same type of shit you would offer Morgan Freeman,'" said 'The Nutty Professor' actor.

In 1984's 'Beverly Hills Cop', Murphy made his screen debut as Axel Foley, a man who travelled to California to investigate the death of his childhood friend Mikey Tandino (James Russo). He made two further appearances in 1987 and 1994.

"Beverly Hills Cop was my first movie that I'm the lead in. If I travel overseas they call me Axel Foley," he said. "Axel is an everyman. He's not a superhero or a super-cop, he's the everyman that rises to the occasion. I think that's why people like it. And more than anything, he's funny," he added, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

