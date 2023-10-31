'It Follows' sequel announced, production to begin in 2024

Washington [US], October 31 : The 2014 horror hit film 'It Follows', which starred Maika Monroe as a college student who is stalked by a mysterious entity that never stops pursuing its victims, is going to get a sequel. American independent film production and distribution company, Neon made the announcement, reported People.

"It's everywhere," Neon wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "THEY FOLLOW. The long-awaited sequel to the modern horror classic IT FOLLOWS from David Robert Mitchell. Coming soon."

https://twitter.com/neonrated/status/1719070984173482032

Apart from this, no details about the plot and cast have been announced for the upcoming sequel beyond Monroe, 30, whose character Jay Height survived the original movie.

The movie written and directed by David Robert Mitchell is the second feature film after 2010's 'The Myth of the American Sleepover'. It premiered at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

The sequel, 'They Follow' is slated to begin production in 2024 according to multiple reports concerning the film's announcement.

Though no plot details have been revealed, Neon executive Tom Quinn suggested in a 2015 interview with Entertainment Weekly that a sequel could involve the film's characters searching for the monster's origin, reported People.

"I don't want to give away too much, but we've thought about it," Quinn, who was co-president of It Follows' distributor Radius-TWC at the time, said. "Flip the title," he added. "There's so much you could do."

Monroe herself told People in 2015 that the film's premise stemmed from Mitchell's own "nightmares."

"When he was a kid, it was a recurring dream that he had. It just stuck with him," she shared of It Follows' mysterious monster at the time. "It was this continuous dream of something following him; sometimes it would be his family or someone he didn't know. It got to the point where he was like, 'I should make a movie out of this.' "

'They Follow' will make for Mitchell's first project as a writer and director since 2018's Under the Silver Lake, a mystery movie that costarred Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough and Topher Grace, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor