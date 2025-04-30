"It Has Become a Form Of Meditation and Way To Unwind": Shreya Chaudhry on How Padel Keeps Her Fit and Focused

Shreya Chaudhry recently gave her fans a glimpse into her sporty side with a high-energy reel on social media, showcasing her growing love for padel—a dynamic racket sport that’s quickly gaining popularity in India. Shreya emphasizes the importance of making fitness a lifestyle choice, incorporating flexibility and self-compassion into her routine. Her dedication to fitness goes beyond aesthetics and is rooted in how she feels when staying active. Beyond her acting career, she actively engages in various physical activities, including cardio exercises like air boxing and workouts. Her commitment to fitness and overall well-being is both inspiring and consistent.

Shreya shares what truly draws her to the game: “Padel was the first racket sport introduced to me by a friend and I got hooked from the very start. For me it’s become both a form of meditation and a way to unwind. Even though I play for leisure, I feel each sport brings discipline in one's life. Interestingly, the focus and consistency I’ve developed through padel has brought more discipline into my life as an actor as well. What I love most is that padel is a community sport where you need four people to play, which is a perfect weekend ritual making it the best way to spend a Saturday with friends."

While many know her for her effortless charm on screen, off-screen, Shreya is just as dedicated to staying active, and padel has become her go-to outlet. Known for her discipline and artistic range, Shreya reveals that playing padel has added a new rhythm to her life, influencing not just her physical health but also her mental clarity.