“It Has Been an Absolute Honour Sharing the Screen with You” Says Raja Saab Heroine Malavika Mohanan on Working with Prabhas

Malavika Mohanan has steadily carved a space for herself as one of the most promising performers of her generation, known for films that place her alongside some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. From powerful roles across industries to working with top actors, Malavika’s journey has been marked by ambition, confidence, and versatility. Adding another significant milestone to her career, she now makes her Telugu debut with The Raja Saab, a high profile entertainer starring Prabhas. Directed by Maruthi, the film marks Malavika’s entry into Telugu cinema on a truly grand scale, pairing her opposite one of the most celebrated superstars in the country.

Speaking on stage at the pre release event of The Raja Saab, Malavika shared an emotional and heartfelt note, expressing her gratitude and excitement. She said, “Hello Rebels! This day is very important in my life, and I am personally very excited for this evening. I love and respect the Telugu industry. It was always my dream to make my Telugu debut with a very special film but I never imagined that I would be making my debut opposite India’s biggest superstar. Fans ki aayna, Darling! Fans ki aayna, Rebel God! Naaku maatram, Raja Sahib! Prabhas sir, it has been an absolute honour sharing the screen with you and getting to know you as a person. You are one of the sweetest people I have ever worked with. Thank you — truly, thank you for that. Maruthi sir, thank you for giving me Bhairavi. Most directors give their actresses only songs and romance, but you gave me songs, romance, comedy, drama, and action — in a film that stars the Action King. Thank you so much for that.” Her words reflected not only admiration for Prabhas but also deep respect for Telugu cinema and the creative trust placed in her character. Prabhas praised Malavika as "Tall, beautiful, with beautiful eyes " calling her a perfect screen presence.

As audiences eagerly await The Raja Saab, excitement around Prabhas and Malavika’s on screen chemistry continues to grow. Malavika’s heroine look has already caught attention, with many noting how effortlessly she stands out with grace and screen presence. The Raja Saab is scheduled for a theatrical release on 9th Jan 2026, promising a grand cinematic experience that blends action, emotion, and entertainment.