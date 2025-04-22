It Has Been ‘Main Apni Favourite Hoon, Hamesha" Says Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh has carved a niche for herself in Indian cinema with her dynamic screen presence, compelling performances, and consistent choice of diverse roles across languages. From rom-coms to action dramas, she has showcased a wide acting range that keeps the audience engaged and directors coming back. Known for her discipline, charm, and girl-next-door relatability, Rakul is more than just a pretty face—she's a performer who brings depth to every character she takes on.

Coming from Delhi to being the ‘IT girl’ of Bollywood, the process has been seamless for the actor. But she doesn’t pay much heed to it: “When I entered the industry, I didn't know what is the ‘IT girl’. I just wanted to be a heroine and be on the big screen. When I started, people said that five to six years is the shelf life of a girl in cinema but things are changing. As long as you look good and work well, age is just a number. I want to aim at longevity, and I aspire to be like Amitabh Bachchan sir or Tabu ma'am.”

Talking about her source of confidence, she revealed in a recent interview, "_It comes from your childhood. If you are made to believe that you're good enough, then you believe that you're good enough. Never have I heard my parents say to me or my brother that ‘tumse nahi hoga’. They brought us up in a fearless and confident manner that for me, it has been ‘main apni favourite hoon, hamesha’.”_

Her grounded approach and long-term vision reflect a refreshing mindset in an industry often obsessed with the fleeting. Rakul continues to break stereotypes and inspire a generation of young actors with her resilience and positive attitude.Recently, she shined in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, winning hearts yet again with her effortless portrayal. She is now gearing up for De De Pyaar De 2, the much-anticipated sequel to her hit rom-com, along with Ameeri, where she shares the screen with Neena Gupta. With multiple big-ticket projects lined up, Rakul Preet Singh is clearly in no hurry—she’s here for the long haul.