"It has only made you stronger": Shamita gives shout-out to Raj Kundra for 'UT69'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : Actor Shamita Shetty gave a shout-out to her brother-in-law, Raj Kundra for his biopic, 'UT69,' that was released on Friday.

Shamita took to Instagram to express her pride for Raj in a touching note filled with warmth and appreciation, saying," My Dearest Jiju @onlyrajkundra, the way you have overcome your personal challenges has only made you stronger and more resilient. It's a common saying that "what doesn't break you makes you stronger," in the face of great adversity you have come out the other side with an unwavering heart and increased tenacity. Your personal growth as a human has shown us the true meaning of hope and fortitude."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzLhwPWLSjS/

Shamita shared her sentiments about the man who has overcome personal challenges and emerged stronger than ever.

She added, "Can't wait for everyone to watch #ut69 .. not only have u shown your own painful journey but you have also touched the lives of the forgotten undertrials awaiting justice !"

She concluded the post, "@shahnawazali1 can't believe this is your first film! You have handled such a sensitive subject with a touch of humour! So classily done! Brilliant natural performances from all the supporting cast! Kudos n much love n success to all of you."

Notably, in 2021, Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications. The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

The director of 'UT69,' Shahnawaz Ali, earlier said that his motive behind making the film was to show what Kundra faced inside the jail and how tough it was for him to go through the pain and suffering.

Talking about the title of the film, the director said, "' UT' stands for under trial and 69 is the identity number that is given inside the Arthur jail moreover 69 stands for peace and balance."

'UT69' is released in theatres on November 3.

