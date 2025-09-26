“It Has to Be Felt and Come From the Heart” — Yami Gautam Dhar Hints at Another Powerful Monologue in Her Next Project

Yami Gautam Dhar is one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema today. She has been a part of many impactful films, including stories about women, patriotism, and intense dramas. Her choices show her skill and her love for meaningful storytelling. One of her strengths is how she makes her dialogue feel real and powerful.

Yami's upcoming film, called Haq, has been announced along with a teaser that highlights her transformation into the lead character, Shah Bano. In her last movie, Dhoom Dhaam, Yami gave a memorable performance, particularly through a moving monologue about the struggles women face. In a recent interview, she talked about how important good writing is to her acting.

Regarding her monologue in Dhoom Dhaam, Yami said, “That Monologue from Dhoom Dhaam, when I read it in the script, I had the privilege of talking to the writer who's also my husband. So I said, how did you think of it? Do not tell me I can just thank you on behalf of all the women. And as an actor, as an artist, it's all about mugging up those lines, right? It has to feel. It's from your heart. And I think, see, everyone has their own experiences.”

Yami shared how writings help her deliver monologues better, citing her previous monologues in films, saying, “But kudos to the writer! And so we are just expressing the emotion. I always say I'm always a fan of great writing, and he's an amazing writer. And other films — A Thursday had a monologue, in Article 370 was a very different kind of course about artistry that too from Kashmir, and the next one that's coming, which we'll talk about later, will also have a monologue. It's what I hope you all bear with me. But it's about eight to 10 minutes. But again it's not just a monologue. It's again another woman, another time, another period, another situation expressing herself and in the most honest way that she can.” After the success of Article 370 and Dhoom Dhaam, Yami is ready to create another powerful performance in Haq. The teaser showcases her delivering strong and powerful dialogues, and we look forward to her monologue. The film, based on the real-life story of Shah Bano