"It helps in exploring the world of content": Actor Faisal Malik on FICCI Frames 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Actor Faisal Malik, who is known for his role in the comedy series 'Panchayat', highlighted the benefits of events like FICCI Frames in the content creation industry.

At the sidelines of the ongoing silver jubilee celebrations of FICCI Frames 2025 in Mumbai, Faisal Malik said that these gatherings allow makers, producers and interested parties to explore and discover new opportunities and trends in cinema, film, marketing and distribution.

"The biggest benefit of such festivals is that they help in exploring the world of content. It also helps our makers and producers to explore the opportunities," said Faisal Malik.

The speaker also emphasises the importance of such events for both established professionals and newcomers, noting that they offer valuable insights and networking opportunities.

"The new youth, the new people who want to do good work, they get a lot of opportunities to develop themselves. And I have been following FICCI for many years. It's a good initiative," said Faisal Malik.

The actor attended a session titled 'Local Roots, Global Reach: Indian Storytelling from the Heartland' on the second day of the silver jubilee celebrations of FICCI Frames 2025. He was joined by Pratik Gandhi and Neena Gupta.

While speaking to ANI, Pratik Gandhi highlighted the need for more platforms like FICCI Frames, where storytellers and policymakers could come together to discuss the entertainment industry.

"Our country is a country of stories. We make the most films in the world. We need many more stages like this, where policymakers and industry storytellers come together. We need such changes," said Pratik Gandhi.

The ongoing FICCI Frames 2025 event, which also marks its 25th year, is one of the biggest conventions on the media and entertainment business in Asia.

