It "holds special place in my heart": Jimmy Shergill as 'Aazam' releases on OTT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 : Actor Jimmy Shergill starer 'Aazam' has received positive reviews from film critics and fans alike and there is good news for his fans as the movie releases on OTT.

'Aazam,' which delves into the layers of Mumbai's crime world, is set to release on OTT on 23rd February on Book My Show.

Jimmy took to X, on Thursday evening, to treat his fans with the good news and wrote, "Aazam releasing on @bookmyshow OTT platform 'STREAM' tomorrow."

The drama is set against the backdrop of a succession war left by a mafia don Nawab Khan, who dominates the city through his five accomplices and rules them with fear.

Jimmy Shergill said, "I am delighted that the film Aazam is releasing on OTT. This film holds a special place in my heart. In the film, I portray the role of Javed, the closest aide to the city's most powerful don, Nawab Khan. Javed's character is very complex, showcasing both positive and negative aspects. It was a fulfilling experience bringing this character's mentality and mood to the screen."

Director Shravan Tiwari said, "Aazam is the most ambitious film of my career so far. I am thrilled to present a powerful story in an engaging manner. The film will offer audiences a glimpse into the world of crime, along with mystery and thrills."

The film portrays Qader, Nawab's son, as the true heir to his father's business. However, at the behest of his henchman Javed, he intends to eliminate all of his father's associates one at a time. Qader's conspiracy is unsuccessful since his gang members have their own plans for the gang war. Despite this, the city's DCP Joshi makes every attempt to end the gang conflict.

The story of 'Aazam' is about a war for supremacy and power, with the future Aazam of Mumbai to be decided in one night.

'Aazam,' produced by BMX Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd and DBX Motion Film LLP, delves into the dark side of Mumbai's underworld, revealing the harsh faces of the mafia.

Apart from Jimmy Shergill, Abhimanyu Singh and Indranil Sengupta play key parts.

In 'Aazam,' directed by Shravan Tiwari, Vivek Ghamande, Govind Namdev, Raza Murad, Sayaji Rao Shinde, Ali Khan, Anang Desai, Shishir Sharma, Sanjeev Tyagi, and Mushtaq Khan give strong performances.

