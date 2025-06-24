"It hurt me so badly": Rahul Bose recalls not being given chair on set of his first film

New Delhi [India], June 24 : Actor Rahul Bose has proved his acting mettle in several critically acclaimed films and is known for playing complex characters and exploring diverse themes. Bose, who is known for working in 'Pyaar Ke Side Effects', 'Jhankaar Beats', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', recalled how he never got a chair to sit on in his first film.

In a conversation with ANI, he shared, "This was on my first film. I was playing the lead. And no, I won't mention the film and I won't mention anybody else. That's not the point of this story. And I... never got a chair to sit on. The producer's mother, the producer's father, the other people would come in, and they would all get chairs. And it was my first movie, and I had to keep asking for a chair. And it was so awkward that finally I stopped. . So I used to sit on parapets, I used to sit on stones..."

He continued, "Agar bahar shoot ho raha hai to mai vahan jaakar baithta tha..itminaan se..pretending to be very sporting..like don't worry about it I am fine..and indoors par hum kaam karte the to vahan set par hi chair mil jaata tha and I never forget it..It hit me so hard, it hurt me so badly."

The ace star recalled how he got the chair in Mumbai in a restaurant, "After that... Immediately... uske baad hum fauran Bambai vaapas aaye (We came back to Mumbai)... after 3-4 days there used to be a restaurant...Moshe's jo Cuffe Parade mein hua karta tha..vahan unke restaurant ki kursiya thi bahut sundar thi (The chairs of their restaurant were very beautiful) jaise vo director ka chair hota hai the collapsible one, canvas one. Except, quality was good there..to I said in kursiyun ko aapne kahan se kharida tha to unhone kaha fala fala jagah se khareeda to I straight away went there And I asked for one of those chairs. In those days, it cost 10,000 rupees. I'm talking about 32 years ago."

Bose shared, "I said I want this chair... till today, wherever I go, the chair goes with me. And it's been in seven films. Directors have used it. "

The 'Pyaar Ke Side Effects' actor recalled how director Aparna Sen calls him 'Brando', saying " And Aparna Sen calls me Brando, that's another story. Not about my cinematic, my prowess as an actor. She would always sit on it to tease me, which is fine. . But that's, I think the scars that you bear, if you can do something positive, something non-confrontational, something peaceable, and yet something forward, it takes your life forward, that's the best solution...till today, I always say, don't sweat the small stuff. Wait. It will come."

Rahul Bose is currently the President of the Indian Rugby Football Union. Under Bose Rugby India, the inaugural edition of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) in India started on June 15.RPL is the first franchise-based league in the world, and in its opening edition, it has six founding franchises: Bengaluru Bravehearts, Chennai Bulls, Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers, and Mumbai Dreamers.

