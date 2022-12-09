"It hurts": Rhea Chakraborty reacts on rumours of dating Virat Kohli's best friend

It looks Rhea Chakraborty has finally moved past the trauma and found someone to share her life with. If reports are to be believed, then Rhea is now found love in Bunty Sajdeh. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Rhea is now in a relationship with Bunty Sajdeh. A source was quoted by the publication saying, “It’s so good to see them together and happy. Whatever Rhea has been through in the last few years, Bunty has been her shoulder and support system. He was there for her when things were getting dirty. They are currently together and wish to keep this news private.

Amidst the dating rumours, Rhea shared a hilarious post about what seems to be her 'toxic trait'. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a funny post speaking about 'toxic' eating habits. The post read, "My Toxic Trait: Hmm, let me see if this food THAT NORMALLY HURTS my stomach, hurts my STOMACH TODAY.

Bunty is the MD and CEO of Cornerstone Sport. The agency handles some of the biggest names in the sports fraternity, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan. Bunty was previously rumoured to be dating Sonakshi Sinha. HT reported that Rhea and Bunty have been dating each other for some time but the duo wish to keep their relationship under wraps. The report also added that Rhea was among Bunty's clients in the past. Among several B-Town celebrities, Bunty was also called in for questioning when Rhea was interrogated in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment, the late actor's father, KK Singh, filed an FIR against Rhea and her family members accusing her of abetment of suicide and siphoning off Rs 15 crore from the late actor's account, among others.