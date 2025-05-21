"It is a brutal, wild comedy": Alejandro G.Inarritu on his film 'Judy' with Tom Cruise

Washington [US], May 21 : Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is headlining Alejandro G.Inarritu's next film.

Alejandro G.Inarritu, the four-time Academy Award-winning director behind movies like 'Birdman' and 'The Revenant', said during his visit to the 2025 Cannes Film Festival that his upcoming movie with Cruise is tentatively titled 'Judy' and has just finished shooting in London, reported People.

"All I can say is it is a brutal, wild comedy of catastrophic proportions. It's insane," said Inarritu about the upcoming film.

The director was visiting Cannes for a 25th anniversary screening of his 2000 movie Amores Perros. "It's scary and funny and beautiful. I know comedy is not what people expect from me, or Tom, and making this film was terrifying for me, but I don't like to repeat myself, and every film should scare you a little."

Inarritu's 2014 and 2015 movies Birdman and The Revenant received significant critical acclaim. The filmmaker won Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture at the 87th Oscars for Birdman and won Best Director again for The Revenant the following year. Leonardo DiCaprio also won his first career Oscar for his performance in the latter movie, as per the outlet.

"I felt Birdman was a comedy, a dark comedy, and this one was challenging like that," said the director, adding, "And Tom makes me laugh every single day. He has this total commitment, this total madness," reported People.

The film, 'Judy' also stars German actress Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), as well as Jesse Plemons, Riz Ahmed, Emma D'Arcy, Sophie Wilde, Michael Stuhlbarg and John Goodman.

During the New York City premiere of the new 'Mission: Impossible' movie, the actor said he wouldn't change a thing about the action franchise if he had to make the eight-film series all over again. "I did the best you can, and it's representing all the efforts of everyone involved at that particular moment," he said, adding, "I looked at it and I see what it takes to make these movies and what I've learned about storytelling in this particular genre," reported People.

'Judy' is scheduled to hit theatres in fall 2026.

