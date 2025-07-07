It Is a Genre I’ve Never Explored Before: Vaani Kapoor Opens Up on Her OTT Debut Mandala Murders

Netflix and YRF Entertainment’s upcoming first-of-its-kind mythological-crime thriller series Mandala Murders is set to premiere on July 25. It marks the debut of Vaani Kapoor on streaming, and the acclaimed actor is looking forward to showcasing her acting in a challenging, genre-bending project. Vaani Kapoor said, “I was looking for something incredibly special and challenging to mark my debut on Netflix streaming, and I’m glad I found Mandala Murders, where I’m venturing into bolder territory and taking centre stage in a thriller that pushes me both physically and psychologically. It is a genre I’ve never explored before. Taking this fearless leap has challenged me to discover new layers of intensity, grit, and vulnerability, which I believe are essential for truly compelling storytelling.”

She added, "A new wave of actresses is breaking barriers, taking on adrenaline-charged roles, showing that raw strength and deep emotion can thrive side by side on screen. Indian actresses are now fearlessly leading the action genre, something that was long overdue, and we’re finally seeing a shift in the landscape.” Mandala Murders promises to pull audiences into a world where every clue leads deeper into a long-buried prophecy.

She adds, “I love streaming because an actress gets more meatier projects and roles to show our craft on screen, which is more often very limited when it comes to theatrical movies as it’s mostly centred around our male actors.” The show is the second series from Netflix and YRF’s creative partnership, following the global success of ‘The Railway Men’ in 2023.

Mandala Murders also features powerhouse performers like Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, who play pivotal characters at the heart of the mystery. It has been created and directed by Gopi Puthran, known for his work on the ‘Mardaani’ franchise. Manan Rawat serves as the co-director. YRF Entertainment has produced Mandala Murders.