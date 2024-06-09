"It is a historical moment": Anupam Kher on PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher has received an invitation to attend PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. He expressed his excitement about the third consecutive term of the Modi government. Kher called himself fortunate to take part in the oath ceremony for the third time.

While speaking toon the third term of the Modi government, he said, "It is my good fortune that I am taking part in the oath ceremony for the third time. It is a historical moment. In the last 10 years, the prime minister has run the country very well."

"I hope the new government under the PM's leadership will take the country ahead. We are the fifth largest economy in the world and can move up to being the third largest economy. I thank those who have invited me to this ceremony," Kher added.

#WATCH | Delhi | On the third term of the Modi government, Actor Anupam Kher says, "It is my good fortune that I am taking part in the oath ceremony for the third time. It is a historical moment. In the last 10 years, the prime minister has run the country very well. I hope the… pic.twitter.com/ld2qOrinjG—(@ANI) June 9, 2024

Notably, Modi now joins the likes of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi from the Indian National Congress to have served as PM for more than 15 years. The popular BJP leader is seeking a third consecutive term after assuming office in 2014. In the 2014 and 2019 Parliamentary elections, Modi led the BJP to record wins, securing absolute majority on both occasions.

PM Modi will take the oath of office at 7.15 pm today along with his council of ministers in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on June 5.

Taking to his official handle of X, Kher mentioned that it is a great opportunity for him to be present at the oath ceremony.

"As a citizen of India, this will be my third opportunity to attend a swearing-in ceremony. This is indeed special. But the bigger and more special thing is that #SameToSame is the Prime Minister all three times. The dialogue this evening will also be the same!!! I am Narendra Damodardas Modi.... Jai Ho! Jai Hind!.. #PrimeMinister @narendramodi"

भारत का एक नागरिक होने के नाते ये मेरा शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में भाग लेने का तीसरा अवसर होगा।ये तो ख़ास है ही है।परंतु उससे बड़ी और ख़ास बात ये है कि तीनों बार प्रधानमंत्री #SameToSame है।आज शाम डायलॉग भी सेम ही होगा!!! मैं नरेंद्र दामोदरदास मोदी…।जय हो! जय हिन्द! 👏🙏🫡🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/cUNyTogryN— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 9, 2024

PM Modi is the second Indian leader to win a third consecutive term after founding prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Alongside Narendra Modi, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath this evening.

Ahead of the evening ceremony, posters featuring the PM-designate have been put up in Delhi.

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed, and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement route arrangements made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony on Sunday.

Several leaders and state heads of neighbouring regions and the Indian Ocean region have been invited for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

