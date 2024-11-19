"It is a tribute to people who lost their lives..": Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini on 'The Sabarmati Report'

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 19 : Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has praised Vikrant Massey-starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' and said that the movie brings out the truth in front of everyone.

While speaking to the media, he shared, "This film shows the truth of the tragic Godhra train burning incident."

The Sabarmati Report is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The film also features Raashii Khanna AND Riddhi Dogra in pivotal roles.

He added that the makers have handled the subject with "sensitivity and dignity".

"It is a tribute to 59 people who lost their lives during the incident in 2002. Through this film, the truth of this incident has come in front of everyone and I congratulate the producers and entire team for bringing this reality.."

Filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor and actor Riddhi Dogra were also present at the event.

Ektaa said, "We tried to make afilm on a subject 'jisko ghatna kehkar bhulane ki koshih ki gayi hai'. Amul ji(Amul V Mohan), who is the producer of the film came up with the story. we did research for one year to know the truth and when it was proven then we decided to make this film."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised 'The Sabarmati Report', describing it as a significant film on the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning incident.

He remarked that it is good to see the "truth" coming to light.

The Prime Minister was responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by a user who praised the movie and tagged him along with a video of the film's trailer. The movie was released on Friday.

"Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period. Eventually, the facts will always come out!" PM Modi wrote on X.

Actor Riddhi Dogra expressed her gratitude and happiness as the movie got appreciation from PM Modi and said, "It is the biggest reward for our film that the honourable Prime Minister has appreciated it and I am very humbled and speechless."

The film has been praised by several prominent personalities in the country.

Actor Vikrant Massey recently met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, in his residence in Lucknow. Yogi Adityanath shared a picture with the actor on X on Tuesday, writing, "Today, film actor Shri Vikrant Massey made a courtesy visit to the government residence in Lucknow."

Vikrant also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and expressed his gratitude to the UP CM for his kind words about the film.

"Today got an opportunity to meet Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Their appreciation has inspired the entire team of #TheSabarmatiReport. Heartfelt thanks for this respect and affection," he wrote.

The movie is based on the burning of the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra station (Gujarat) on February 27, 2002. At least 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death in the incident, which led to the riots in the state later.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, the film also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna along with Vikrant.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor