"It is a turning moment in India's history": 'Kannappa' director Mukesh Kumar Singh on Operation Sindoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : 'Kannappa' director Mukesh Kumar Singh talked about Operation Sindoor and its significance.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "Ye long due tha.. mai ek strong work use karunga jis tarah se Pakistan kuch saalon se behave kar raha hai vo gali ke goonde ki tarah behave kar raha hai..(I think it was a long due. Pakistan, I will use a strong word, the way it has been behaving for the past few years, it is behaving like a street goon.)jo aakar aapko tease karke chale jaate hai aur aapki achai ka fayada uthate hai(They come and tease you, and take advantage of your goodness."

He added, "Bhool karne vaale ko kshama karna chahiye galti karne vaale ko kshama nahi karna chahiye, crime karne vaale ko kshama nahi karna chahiye..And they were continuously committing crimes..So, this is such a response that I think it will take them years to recover from this. The word I used earlier, I am using it again, that 'gali ke gunde ki koi respect nahi hoti'..street goons have no respect, they don't care about any result. Unka kaam hai tease karna, pareshan karna aur bhaag jaana (Their job is to tease, trouble the other person a little, and then run away). So, it is possible that they will do it again."

"But the whole of India, and the whole world, believe that our government is capable of responding to their every action, their every act, in a much worse way than they think. So, this operation was so important for India, I think it is a turning moment in India's history."

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists.

After the attack, Pakistan resorted to military aggression and to cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir. India responded by foiling Pakistani aggression and hitting its airbase.

On May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

