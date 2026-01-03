"It is a very emotional song for us": Varun Dhawan on 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from 'Border 2'

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 3 : Actor Varun Dhawan spoke about the emotional connection of the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from 'Border 2', saying it resonates with the entire country and carries a strong message for the youth about the courage and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

Speaking to ANI, Dhawan said the song carries deep emotions not just for the film's team but for the entire country. He said launching the track at Longewala, where 'Border' was shot, made the moment even more special.

"It is a very emotional song for us, for the whole country. So it felt very good to launch it here in Jaisalmer and in Longewala, where Border was shot," Dhawan said, urging audiences to watch Border 2 when it releases on January 23.

Reflecting on his long-standing desire to portray a man in uniform, Dhawan credited Sunny Deol's iconic role in Border for inspiring his admiration for the armed forces.

"As Sunny sir has said that he watched Haqeeqat as a kid and wanted to do a film about the armed forces, similarly, as a child, I watched Border and had the wish in my heart to play a man in uniform - someone from the armed forces. It's all because of Sunny, sir," he said.

Varun shared that films like 'Border' shaped the patriotic spirit of an entire generation and instilled pride in the country's military strength.

The actor said he never imagined he would one day be part of 'Border 2' or associated with the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge'. "I had never, even in my wildest dreams, imagined that I would be a part of this song, Ghar Kab Aaoge or that I would be a part of Border 2 as a leading man."

Referring to the current national sentiment, Dhawan said films like Border 2 are important for young people to understand the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces.

"Today, when I see posters of Operation Sindoor everywhere, I believe in my country. India is a country that believes in love, peace, and brotherhood, but sometimes films like Border are important for young people to understand how valiant our country truly is," he said, adding that the film carries a powerful message of national pride and resilience.

Concluding his remarks, Dhawan shared a dialogue from the film that reflects its spirit, "Iss baar hum border mein ghusenge nahin, hum border hi badal denge."

Singer Sonu Nigam, who has lent his voice to the song, also expressed happiness that the iconic track has found renewed resonance.

"I am very happy. A song that was released so long ago is getting lit up again. And on the land of Rajasthan, our brave soldiers are living here," Nigam said.

The ace singer and the lead cast of the upcoming film 'Border 2' reached Jaisalmer on January 2 for the launch of the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' in the presence of Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers.

While adressing the BSF Jawans, Sonu Nigam recalled singing the 'Sandese Aate Hai' song 30 years ago, saying that this particular song gave him the title of "serious" singer for the first time.

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta.

Border 2 is slated for a theatrical release on January 23.

