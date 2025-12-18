“It is a Wonderful Feeling”: Vikrant Massey Talks About 12th Fail National Honour Amidst Other Stellar Hindi Films

Vikrant Massey stands as the best and bravest actor of his generation, blending raw authenticity with box-office prowess. His transformative turn in 12th Fail didn't just shatter records in 2024, but also earned him the National Award for Best Actor in 2025, proving content-driven stories can conquer hearts and theaters alike.

That momentum carried forward with Sector 36, his gripping portrayal of a serial killer that further solidified his reputation for intense, real-life roles. Capping the year were prestigious wins with the Filmfare Award and National Award, recognizing his mastery in 12th Fail. When asked if 2024 marked "his year", amid the box-office flux of 12th Fail, Sector 36's release, and these accolades, Massey reflects with humility.

"I'm so grateful to be honest," he shares. "Honestly, I didn't expect this when 12th Fail had released. It released in the latter half of the year. And by the time the film caught up with public, a new year had started. We were in early 2024. And you're very kind to say that 2024 was my year. But there were a lot of other phenomenal films that came out in 2023. I think it was one of the greatest years for Hindi cinema."

He continues, "Amongst all these phenomenal films to be recognized by the reputed award bodies. I think it was a wonderful feeling. And simultaneously, it also happened that the film did really well at the box office. I'm really grateful. I still look back at the year gone by very fondly, very happy." Crowning his extraordinary run, Massey's portrayal in 12th Fail earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor, a pinnacle honor that cements his status as a powerhouse performer. Looking ahead, he's set to captivate global audiences in the thriller White, stepping into the enigmatic role of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.