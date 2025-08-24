"It is about a girl's journey to becoming a superhero": Huma Qureshi unveils her latest book 'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero' in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 24 : Renowned Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi unveiled her latest book, "Zeba: An Accidental Superhero," during the celebration of the India Chamber of Commerce (ICC) centenary in Srinagar.

The occasion marked a blend of cultural pride and literary excellence as dignitaries, entrepreneurs, and literary enthusiasts gathered to witness the milestone event.

Speaking to the media about the book and her inspiration, she said, "Lots of things. But I want you to read it to discover them. But I will give you one little hint. So, the book is about a girl's journey to becoming a superhero. But through the context of the book, I have also imagined a landlocked country.... which is somewhere in the mountains. And which has oil. And imagined has an evil king. And how this girl basically defeats that king. But then the king also, then you get into this landlocked mystical kingdom, the line of kings, the genesis, the story, all of that. So, the story, jisse puri kahaani shuru hoti hai, starts with a character.., which is actually based on my mother..."

On talking about the woman of Kashmir, she added, " I am a product of Kashmir. I have seen women around me in my family when I grew up. And you are absolutely right, the strength, the tenacity. I have never met a woman who is not strong. You know, and they display strength in very many different ways. Sometimes being patient is also very, very powerful. Sometimes, to be silent and to sort of hold your ground is also very, very powerful. And these are things I have learnt from the women of Kashmir and from the women in my family, for sure"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Huma Qureshi starrer 'Bayaan' has been selected for the world premiere in the prestigious Discovery Section of the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, to be held in September.

Helmed by writer-director Bikas Ranjan Mishra, best known for his acclaimed feature film 'Chauranga', 'Bayaan' is the only Indian film in the Discovery section. The movie was developed at Film Independent, Los Angeles and is produced by Shiladitya Bora of Platoon One Films, India's film studio known for multiple Filmfare award-winning Ghaath (Berlinale 2023), National Award winner Picasso (Amazon Prime's first direct-to-digital Marathi film).

Bayaan is a co-production of Platoon One Films with Madhu Sharma (Summit Studios), Kunal Kumar, Anuj Gupta as producers with Switzerland-based Sadik Keshwani (Guidant Films) as co-producer. Huma Qureshi also serves as an Executive Producer on the film.

The ensemble cast of the film includes Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Sand, Avijit Dutt, Vibhore Mayank, Sampa Mandal, Swati Das, Aditi Kanchan Singh and Perry Chhabra.

Filmmaker Bikas Ranjan Mishra describes 'Bayaan' as a poignant reflection of contemporary India, where "power and gender intersect in volatile and often invisible ways," as quoted in a press release shared by the film's makers.

