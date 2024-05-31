"It is about two worlds...": Sonam Bajwa, Ammy Virk talk about their film 'Kudi Haryane Val Di'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 : Sonam Bajwa and Ammy Virk, who are busy in the promotion of their upcoming film 'Kudi Haryane Val Di', recently talked about the cross-cultural Punjabi - Haryanvi entertainer drama and also opened up on their roles in the movie.

While giving an insight about the film, Sonam told ANI, "It is about two worlds, which are colliding, Punjab and Haryana. So, there is family drama, romance, wrestling, comedy, fun, there is a lot. So, a Punjabi guy falls in love with a Haryanavi girl. The guy doesn't like wrestling, however, the girl likes it and the story is all about how they meet each other and then their families... it's all about their journey of finding love in each other and how they make it in the end."

In the movie, Sonam plays the role of a Haryanavi girl, Neelam while, on the other hand, Ammy portrays a Punjabi guy, who doesn't like wrestling. However, the girl loves it. It is a story of two of then falling in love with each other.

"Neelam basically loves wrestling a lot. Her father, her brother, she herself wants to do wrestling at one point but for some reason she can't do it. She loves this world of wrestling and, her language, her culture. She's very proud of that. And she never thought that she's going to fall in love. She finds so many things in her life, in herself, that she gets to know once she falls in love with this guy," added Sonam.

On speaking about the challenging part of her role, she shared, "I always wanted to play a Haryanavi character. However, language was an issue. It was very tough. Doing a new language with which you have never had any contact before. So, it is difficult to work in another language and I am just very thankful that I got this opportunity."

The film stars Ajay Hooda, Yashpal Sharma, Yograj Singh along with a stellar Punjabi cast of Hardeep Gill, Seema Kaushal, Honey Mattu, Deedar Gill amongst others.

Bajwa shared, "We all really loved this combination that it's an intercultural romance and we actually thought that if all of us are liking it, we hope that even audiences will also really love. I think it is very fresh concept and people will like it."

Ammy and Sonam have previously worked together in the blockbuster hit films 'Muklawa' and 'Puaada' as well.

Now, as the two are sharing screen space again, they spoke about their working experience.

Ammy said, "We are very good friends and have done an almost 7 or 8 films together. I really like working with her. So, we love each other a lot. We have another movie coming out on 26th or 27th September, 'Nikka Zaildar'. It's our 4th film of a franchise."

The Haryanvi title of the film is 'Chori Haryane Aali', which is first time that a Punjabi film has two titles and the first time that such an attempt is being made in Punjabi cinema. Sonam Bajwa, for the first time in her career is playing a Jaatni, and speaking Haryanvi throughout the film while Ammy Virk is playing a desi Jatt speaking Punjabi throughout the film.

The film is written and directed by Rakesh Dhawan, the writer of the mega-blockbuster Punjabi films Honsla Rakh, Chal Mera Putt series, and director of the critically acclaimed super hit film 'Aaja Mexico Chaliye'. The film is produced by Pawan Gill, Aman Gill and Sunny Gill, the makers of the blockbuster Punjabi entertainers Shadaa and Puaada, and presented under their company Ramara Films.

'Kudi Haryane Vali Di / Chori Haryane Aali' is all set to hit cinemas on June, 14, 2024.

.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor