"It is an emotional moment": Manoj Joshi on Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 : Ahead of the most awaited and auspicious moment of the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple, actor Manoj Joshi said he is eagerly waiting for the day and has expressed his happiness on the grand occasion.

While talking to ANI, he said, "The consecration ceremony of Lord Ram is happening on January 22 in the grand divine temple."

Joshi said that generations have waited for Ram temple and that wait was finally coming true.

"Many generations of our country have the imagination of this temple in their mind and now it is turning into reality," the National Film Award winning actor said.

Terming it an emotional moment, Joshi said, "It is not merely a historical moment, but it goes beyond that. It is a poignant moment. I am privileged to witness it with my own eyes, and it will live in my mind forever."

Talking about Lord Ram, the actor said he a binding force. " Lord Ram is the one who unites everyone and never differentiates between one person from the other. He considers everyone to be equa," the actor said.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.

Several celebrities and noted personalities have recieved invitations to the ceremony.

Various activities have been planned by organisations and groups across India and abroad in the lead-up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Joshi is a well-known actor who has worked in theatre, TV and films. He is the recipient of several awards including a National Film Award. He acted in TV shows including 'Chanakya','Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka','Rau' (Marathi), 'Sangdil', 'Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii', 'Mura Raska Mai La' (Marathi). He is also seen in movies including 'Hungama', 'Hulchul', 'Dhoom', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Chup Chup Ke', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and 'Billo Barber', among others.

