"It is an honour for me": Kailash Kher on 'Faulad Ka Jigar' tune at Beating Retreat ceremony

New Delhi [India], January 29 : Renowned singer Kailash Kher has expressed happiness over the inclusion of the tune of the song 'Faulad Ka Jigar' in the Beating Retreat ceremony held at Vijay Chowk in the national capital on Monday and said is an honour.

'Faulad Ka Jigar' song has been sung by him.

"It is always a beautiful experience to sing for the army. I am emotionally connected with our Indian army, and it is an honour for me," Kher told ANI.

"The song is full of 'josh' and expresses the true feeling of patriotism," he added.

The historic Vijay Chowk witnessed all Indian tunes being played by music bands of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and Central Armed Police Forces during the 'Beating Retreating' ceremony on Monday.

The tunes include 'Faulad Ka Jigar,' 'Shankhnaad,' 'Veer Bharat,' 'Tiger Hill,' 'INS Vikrant,' 'Mission Chandrayaan,' 'Agniveer,' 'Kargil 1999,' 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja,' 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon,' and 'Sare Jahan se Acha.'

The lyrics of 'Faulad Ka Jigar' are by Lt. Col. Sunny Gurung, who is also among the three composers. The other two are Havildar Kuldeep Metei and Havildar Suraj Singh, according to an official release.

The Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the formal end of Republic Day celebrations, began at Vijay Chowk in Delhi on Monday evening. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and others were present at the ceremony.

The ceremony began with the massed band's 'Shankhnaad' tune, followed by enthralling tunes such as 'Veer Bharat,' 'Sangam Dur,' 'Deshon ka Sartaj Bharat,' 'Bhagirathi,' and 'Arjuna' by Pipes and Drums band. Lt Col Vimal Joshi was the principal conductor of the ceremony.

'Beating Retreat' traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands. It marks a centuries-old military tradition when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms, withdrew from the battlefield, and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the Retreat. Colours and Standards are cased, and flags are lowered. The ceremony creates nostalgia for the times gone by.

